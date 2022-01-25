Warm welcome for Paddy’s chilly local dip on his coastal tour

Sarah English and Bill Murphy of Salterstown Selkies who came out in force to welcome Paddy.

Fiona and John McLoughlin came out to support Paddy as he visited Salterstown.

Roisin Holmes, Helen Cosgrove and Mary Kennedy took at dip with Paddy on Sunday.

Paddy Conaghan at Salterstown on Sunday which was his final dip of the day.

The waters may have been sub zero but the welcome was warm as Donegal man Paddy Conaghan continues his epic journey around Ireland, this time visiting the shores of East Meath and Louth.

The plucky 81-year-old, who lives on Arranmore Island, is ducking and diving his way around the chilly waters of Ireland to raise money for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope.

Gemma’s Legacy of Hope, set up in honour of Burtonport woman Gemma Boyle, is a Donegal counselling service that helps children from the age of five young adults and adults across the life course in the Rosses.

Sunday was a busy day for Paddy, as he dunked into the icy sea at Bettystown, Clogherhead, Seapoint and Salterstown in the space of three hours!

That was after a quick dip at Loughshinny and Balbriggan.

"I’m getting a lovely welcome wherever I go around the country, and the crowds coming to cheer me on are getting bigger and bigger every time,” says hardy Paddy, shivering on the shores of Seapoint beach.

"I want to raise money and awareness of mental health, and also wanted to set myself this challenge let’s be honest, and I have to tell you the water is getting colder as I go along!”

https://gofund.me/c7b4e360.