Warm welcome for Paddy’s chilly local dip on his coastal tour

Donegal man started round-Ireland charity challenge in early December

Paddy Conaghan at Salterstown on Sunday which was his final dip of the day. Expand
Roisin Holmes, Helen Cosgrove and Mary Kennedy took at dip with Paddy on Sunday. Expand
Fiona and John McLoughlin came out to support Paddy as he visited Salterstown. Expand
Sarah English and Bill Murphy of Salterstown Selkies who came out in force to welcome Paddy. Expand
Paddy Conaghan takes a dip of Salterstown pier during his trip around Ireland. Expand
Norville Connolly, Richard McDonnell, Olive Corrigan, Sinead Mehan, Finoula Murray and Fiona McLoughlin with Paddy at Saltertown pier. Expand
Eileen Jordan and Bríd Rocks came along to support Paddy. Expand
Jenn Fitzgerald chats with Paddy at Salterstown. Expand
Mary Boyle with Paddy at Salterstown on Sunday. Expand
Pat Kilboy and Christine Mullaney joined Paddy when he swam at Salterstown. Expand

Roisin Holmes, Helen Cosgrove and Mary Kennedy took at dip with Paddy on Sunday.

Fiona and John McLoughlin came out to support Paddy as he visited Salterstown.

Sarah English and Bill Murphy of Salterstown Selkies who came out in force to welcome Paddy.

Paddy Conaghan takes a dip of Salterstown pier during his trip around Ireland.

Norville Connolly, Richard McDonnell, Olive Corrigan, Sinead Mehan, Finoula Murray and Fiona McLoughlin with Paddy at Saltertown pier.

Eileen Jordan and Bríd Rocks came along to support Paddy.

Jenn Fitzgerald chats with Paddy at Salterstown.

Mary Boyle with Paddy at Salterstown on Sunday.

Pat Kilboy and Christine Mullaney joined Paddy when he swam at Salterstown.

Alison Comyn

The waters may have been sub zero but the welcome was warm as Donegal man Paddy Conaghan continues his epic journey around Ireland, this time visiting the shores of East Meath and Louth.

The plucky 81-year-old, who lives on Arranmore Island,  is ducking and diving his way around the chilly waters of Ireland to raise money for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope.

Gemma’s Legacy of Hope, set up in honour of Burtonport woman Gemma Boyle, is a Donegal counselling service that helps children from the age of five young adults and adults across the life course in the Rosses.

Sunday was a busy day for Paddy, as he dunked into the icy sea at Bettystown, Clogherhead, Seapoint and Salterstown in the space of three hours!

That was after a quick dip at Loughshinny and Balbriggan.

"I’m getting a lovely welcome wherever I go around the country, and the crowds coming to cheer me on are getting bigger and bigger every time,” says hardy Paddy, shivering on the shores of Seapoint beach.

"I want to raise money and awareness of mental health, and also wanted to set myself this challenge let’s be honest, and I have to tell you the water is getting colder as I go along!”

