War of words over SF wind turbine bill pulled during COP26

A war of words has broken out between a Dundalk Senator and a local TD after a Sinn Féin Bill on wind turbine regulation was withdrawn from Oireachtas debate.

Senator John McGahon accused the opposition party of pulling the bill “as it clashed with the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference” which is taking place in Glasgow.

He said they had introduced their Wind Turbine Regulation Bill to the Dáil last year, and withdrew the bill, “only because they were concerned that its ban on wind power would be a bad image for Sinn Féin while the domestic and international news focus is on events in Glasgow.”

“The bill is a defacto ban on all onshore wind power. It didn’t come in with the last gale, this is Sinn Féin policy, has been confirmed at their party conferences and has been policy for several years,” said Senator McGahon, who is Fine Gael’s Seanad’s spokesperson on the Climate Committee.

“The bill proposed that there should not be a single house within a distance of ten times the height of the turbine’s blade at its highest point. This onerous condition would for all intents and purposes ban onshore wind in Ireland.”

“It also states we wouldn’t trade energy until it is deemed an excess product. This is just a fundamental misunderstanding of how our electricity grid works. It would also likely be in contravention of our European treaties and directives.”

He added: “It’s a populist, ill-conceived proposal and is yet another example of Sinn Féin’s weakness on climate. It shows the flaw at the heart of their policies. Populist ideas with no roots in reality.”

He said the Bill would “ensure we have higher energy prices as we would have to burn more Russian gas and oil from the Middle-East. This Bill undermines Sinn Fein’s claim to support climate action. No doubt for Sinn Fein, a magic wind turbine will deliver renewable energy in the same way their magic money tree will pay for all their promises.

“We need real solutions – not cynical, half-baked gestures,” Senator McGahon said.

But Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has hit back at the Sentator’s comments, saying: “This bill was withdrawn as the party is working on drafting an updated version.”

“We are committed to ensuring that community consultation is at the core of developing wind energy across Ireland and ensuring that this area is properly regulated. This will be reflected in the updated bill which Sinn Féin will bring forward shortly.”

He added: “It is wrong to say that it was anti-wind power or that it was withdrawn because it coincided with the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.”

This was a bill that was first drafted as long as five years ago. The intentions are good, however, it’s out of date. When our team looked at it they acknowledged that and we decided it was best to withdraw it.”

“We are still waiting on the State to update guidelines from 2006 as they are currently inadequate and the sector has criticised government inaction on wind energy in general.”