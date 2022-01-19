War of words over Louth County Council’s Service Delivery Plan

A war of words between Sinn Fein councillor Joanna Byrne and the Chief Excecutive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, over the Council’s Service Delivery Plan for 2022, which had been deferred from the December meeting, spilled over again at the January meeting.

As an amended plan was presented to the meeting, councillors were reminded that the preparation of the plan, which lays out the local authority’s goals and spending for the coming year, was a reserved function,

Director of Service Frank Pentony told Cllr Marianne Butler, who had raised questions about the plans to return voids into the housing stock, that they were trying to be “as realistic as possible” and their aim was to maintain 2021 levels.

Cllr Byrne said she was “disappointed” that the officials hadn’t responded to the submissions she had sent in.

She highlighted a number of issues, including housing transfers, the turn around on voids, the processing of HAP applications and homeless services for Drogheda, saying that the plan lacked ambition.

The Chief Executive responded that the officials’ response to the members’ submission was the amended plan and that they did consult with members on it in the preparation of the annual budget.

‘The consultation is the budget and if we’re not able to do any more voids it’s because we don’t feel we have a sufficient budget.”

She said that the council can’t really say in advance how many voids or transfers they are going to deal with as they have no idea how many will become available.

"It’s a reactive service,” she argued, saying that people move on, die, or get better houses.

“It’s the great unknowns and that’s how it is.”

She defended the work of her team, saying that they deliver the best service they can, given the resources they have, whether it's staff or human resources or finances,

It would take a whole year writing service plans to give the level of detail being sought.

Chairperson Cllr Pio Smith said that they all wanted to do what’s best and supported the idea of holding a whip’s meeting with the Director of Service to discuss Service Plans in future.

Ms Martin added that the problem with the plan is that it can’t be prepared until after the budget is adopted.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Cllr Byrne branded the Service Plan as "a blatant intention to decrease the current level of service”.

"I've made my views on the proposed Service Delivery Plan abundantly clear,” she said. “ Many issues I raised in December remain the same. Although a target for 30 transfers in 2022 was added to the plan, this is a lower target than what we delivered last year. This combined with a target of a higher percentage of voids (empty houses) this year than what we had last year is ludicrous. I cannot fathom why any plan would set out in black and white to decrease the current level of service when in fact it should be endeavouring to improve the quality of life and the services we provide to the people we represent.”