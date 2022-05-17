Walkers trek from Drogheda to Navan to raise awareness for ‘Save the Boyne’ campaign

Walkers gathered in St. Dominicâ€™s Park in Drogheda ahead of their walk to Navan as part of the Save The Boyne campaign.

Walkers take their first few steps from Drogheda to Navan on Sunday.

Jannine Luetzkendorz and Lana Floody walked to Navan for the Save The Boyne campaign.

Walkers set of on the Drogheda to Navan walk on Sunday.

“Walk the Talk” saw concerned community members walk from The Ramparts in Drogheda, all the way to Navan on Sunday in an effort to raise awareness of Save the Boyne initiatives and the “plight” that the river is facing.

Margaret Downey, organiser of the event said, “as part of an awareness raising initiative to preserve and improve the water quality of Rivers in Ireland, we are appealing the recent decision by Meath County Council to grant Dawn Meats permission to discharge 400,000 litres of ‘treated’ wastewater DAILY into the beautiful Boyne river.”

She added that respecting the waterways benefits all, superseding difference of opinion regarding the ethics of beef production in Ireland.

“The Boyne Valley is a National Heritage site, a ‘protected’ area of conservation. It is the source of drinking water for the majority of people living along the banks. The river runs through the heart of our communities! It connects us,” said Margaret. “We have enough knowledge and awareness of the impact of environmental damage to know that preserving the integrity of our waterways is a gift to ourselves, future generations and so many other endangered species.”

Labour TD, Ged Nash, taking part in the walk said, “I was delighted to join the Save The Boyne walk and demonstration on Sunday. Cllrs. Elaine McGinty and Michelle Hall attended the meeting in Slane last week but Dáil business prevented me from being there.

“I fully support the campaign and we made a planning observation to Meath County Council and will fully support the appeal to An Bord Pleanala. I also plan to raise the issue in the Dáil again this week.

“The River Boyne is the greatest natural asset we have in our region. A river we have turned our backs on for too much of our history needs to be treated with care and concern.

“We should be striving for the highest of water quality standards to protect our environment and biodiversity.

“In that regard any measures whatsoever that could jeopardise the quality of our rivers or threaten wildlife and the environment - whether they be the actions of individuals or corporations - must be scrutinised, questioned and challenged.”

Thanks to the weather and sun, participants were able to observe the Boyne Valley.

Margaret thanked everyone who ventured out on Sunday to “Walk the Talk”, especially Bobby McCorkack, Munich Reilly, Jeannine Luetzendorf, Tommy Martin and TD Ged Nash.