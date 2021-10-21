Walk-in vaccination clinics open as public health officials appeal to people to take up vaccine

The HSE are holding walk-in vaccination clinics at the Fairways Hotel this October bank holiday weekend and also the following weekend.

The clinic will operate on Friday October 22nd from 1.30pm to 4pm and on Monday October 25th from 9.15am to 3.30pm.

The following weekend it will be take place on Friday October 29th from 1.30pm to 4pm and on Saturday October 30th from 9.15am to 12.15pm.

Public health officials have expressed concern about the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Louth. There were 728 cases in Louth the 14 days from October 6th to October 19th , giving a 14 day incidence rate of 564.8 cases per 100,000 of population, while the national average is 517.5 cases per 100,000.

Earlier this week, Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, appealed to anyone who wasn’t yet vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The majority of new cases in recent weeks have been in the unvaccinated age group,” he said. “ You will be looking after yourself, your loved ones, friends, colleagues and community by getting the vaccine. Vaccination is safe and effective way of developing immunity from COVID-19 and reduces the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. You still need the vaccine to boost your protection, even if you’ve previously had COVID-19.”