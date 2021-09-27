Walk-in vaccination clinics for DkIT students

Third level students at Dundalk Institute of Technology who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccine can get their jab at walk-in clinics at the HSE Community Vaccination Centre at the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk this Wednesday and Thursday.

The walk-i n clinics will provide first or second doses from 1pm to 7pm both days.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students.

“To coincide with thousands of students returning to college next week, we will be running clinics on September 29th and 30th,” Martina Ralph Co-Ordinator of the Fairways Vaccination Centre, said. “This special vaccination week aims to make it easy for any students who haven’t had their vaccine yet to get it. It includes international students who have recently arrived in Ireland, staff, and also our wider community who may find it easier to access the vaccination centre which is close to DkIT.

"We have made great progress with our community vaccination programme and we want to build on these gains and ensure our student population is vaccinated as the new term starts. We would like to thank the staff of DkIT and the students’ union for their help in establishing and promoting this important service for everyone at the college.”

“COVID-19 can affect anyone, young or old and the vaccine is providing effective protection from severe illness. It is gratifying to see the enthusiastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccines by college students to protect themselves, their families and fellow students and it is key for the safe reopening of third-level institutions,” Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said.

“We are delighted to have specific walk-in vaccination clinics for students and staff of Dundalk Institute of Technology at the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk on Wednesday September 29th and Thursday September 30th from 1pm to 7pm each day. The clinic provides students and staff with an opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Also, we are urging people to get their second dose of the vaccine, providing it has been 21 days or more since their first dose.”

“It is important that we all continue to wear a face covering, observe hand and respiratory etiquette and practice social distancing. If you display cold or flu-like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately and arrange a free PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible,” Dr Pereira said.

Lynda McQuaid, Head of Marketing & Communication at DkIT, said that the reopening of Dundalk Institute of Technology was “an incredibly exciting time for our students whose college experience since March 2020 has been online.”

" To make the return to campus safe and sustainable for our students, staff and the wider community we must continue to be vigilant and adhere to Public Health advice. Vaccination Week enables our staff and students, who have not already availed of their first or second dose, the opportunity to seek protection. Our strength in the next phase of the pandemic will be personal as well as institutional responsibility.

She added that they were delighted that the Fairways Vaccination Centre will be exclusively vaccinating the student and staff population of DkIT this Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We will work tirelessly between now and next week to spread the positive benefits of being vaccinated and the ease with which they can avail of a vaccination in the Fairways Vaccination Centre.”

Students attending the vaccination centre are reminded that if they have already registered online, bring photo ID that shows their date of birth.

·Their photo ID can be a passport - book or card; driving licence; Public Services Card;

travel pass; National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí; school or college ID. If their ID does not have their date of birth on it, they should also bring a copy of their birth cert or some other documentation that has their date of birth.

Students who have not already registered on-line can be registered at the centre. They need to know their Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if they have one; Eircode; mobile phone number; email address and photo ID that has their date of birth - this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID