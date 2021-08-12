Walk-in testing centre opens in Dundalk again this weekend as COVID-19 cases remain very  high in Louth

The Covid test centre at the Marshes which will be operation again this weekend. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The HSE is opening a free ‘walk-in and online self-referral’ COVID-19 testing site at the HSE Ramparts Building (across from Marshes Shopping Centre), Dundalk, again this weekend as COVID-19 cases remain high in Louth.

The centre will open tomorrow (Friday) morning and run through to Sunday, open from 10am to 6pm daily.

People have the option to book an appointment online for a free COVID-19 test on the HSE online self-referral portal: www. covid19test.healthservice.ie or attend the pop-up test centre in Dundalk without an appointment and wait for a COVID-19 test. The online booking facility for the pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Dundalk helps to manage the numbers of people attending for a test at any time and minimises the length of time people may have to wait for their test.

Members of the public will need to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number in order to provide test results.

Although there has been a stabilisation in the number of reported cases in the past two weeks, the Department of Public Health North East have seen the number of COVID-19 cases in Louth remain at a high level and in particular in the Dundalk-Carlingford and Dundalk South Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

The latest figures, covering the 14 day incidence during 20/07/2021 to 02/08/2021, reported the electoral areas in Dundalk-Carlingford with an incidence rate of 804.7 cases per 100,000 of population and Dundalk South with an incidence rate of 755.3 cases per 100,000 of population. This compares to a national incidence rate of 372.6/100,000 of population.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said: “Two of our LEAs – Dundalk-Carlingford and Dundalk South - are amongst the top ten LEAs for 14 day incidence per 100,000 population. The incidence rates in the two LEAs are double the national rate. With the current high incidence rates in the Dundalk area, social gatherings outside Public Health guidelines are having significant knock-on effects in the community, including in workplaces.”

“We are hopeful we will break the chains of transmission in the community with the help of the public availing of the walk-in and self-referral test centre and adhering to Public Health guidelines.”

“I want to thank the people of Louth for their continued efforts in suppressing COVID-19 and I would like to appeal to everyone even if you are vaccinated to continue following Public Health guidelines. Please don’t drop your guard, people in all age groups are at risk of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19. If you have any cold or flu symptoms, please access a free COVID-19 test and self-isolate.”

:“I would appeal to the age cohorts who can register on the vaccination portal – please take up the opportunity of getting vaccinated,” he added.

“COVID-19 is still with us, and the recent spike in case numbers in Louth must act as a warning,” Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, said. “We all have to take personal responsibility. We must still remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health guidelines. COVID-19 testing is continuing in Dundalk this weekend, with no appointment needed for those attending the pop-up test centre at the HSE Ramparts Building in Dundalk. I would encourage anyone who feels that they may need a test to avail of this free service.”