Volunteers really needed to help out at St Patrick’s Day Parade

Drogheda St Patrick's Day parade can't be held without the support of volunteers and more are needed for this year's event.

Calling all civic-minded citizens of Drogheda, who have some time to offer on St Patrick’s day to make the 2023 parade the best and safest yet.

The Drogheda Parades committee is in need of volunteers to help with preparing the streets, and to act as stewards on the day.

This is an exciting opportunity to serve your community and help out with one of the highlights of Drogheda’s calendar.

If you have a few hours to spare on the day and in the days before and after the big event on March 17th, please send a PM to the Drogheda St Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page or call Declan Kierans on 087 6966257.