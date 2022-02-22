Volunteers needed for Ardee Saint Patrick’s Day parade

Ardee Saint Patrick’s Day Committee is calling on schools, businesses and local community groups to get involved as the town’s annual parade returns after a two-year hiatus.

Chairman Fergal Kerr is encouraging volunteers to help out on the day to help locals find parking spots and help coordinate traffic.

With a very small committee, the parade is organised by just six people which has been the case for the last ten years, and the group is now a well-oiled machine.

Mr Kerr said, "We're trying to encourage people to take part and we have gotten some feedback from some different businesses that they’re looking forward to putting in a float as it’s been so many years since we’ve had the parade.”

The organising committee have decided to dedicate this years parade to those who have been affected by Covid. There will be no grand marshal with Mr Kerr explaining, “everyone is one.”

Starting at 3pm on March 17, at the Fairgreen in Ardee, the northern end of the town, outdoor floats will line up on the Dundalk section of the road and all walking floats will be on the Fairgreen side.

Tradition will continue with the parade being led by Ardee Council Band, and the parade will proceed through the town to the viewing stand in Castle Street.

There are only two bands confirmed for the parade thus far and Mr Kerr is calling on others to put themselves forward to join the parade.

Unlike other parades throughout Louth, Ardee parade does not have a sole sponsor, however, the committee are open to donations to help fundraise and host the event.

Mr Kerr explained that local business and traders provide some funding to help with the sponsorships.

The committee have applied for a grant through the council, which usually comes in at about €2,500, not nearly enough to cover the parade, as it costs upwards of €6,000 a year, with an average cost of €8,000 a year.

"We’re really cutting our cloth at the minute because we’re concerned we may not get the same support,” said Mr Kerr.

There will be a church gate collection on March 12-13 in Ardee in an effort to generate funding.