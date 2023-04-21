Voice of former IRA chief of staff and Louth TD Frank Aiken will be heard in new RTE documentary on the Civil War

Previously unheard voice recordings by the legendary nationalist and politician Frank Aiken, who represented Louth in the Dail for 50 years, are among those featured in a new documentary series The Silent Civil War which begins on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Wednesday 26 April at 9:35pm.

The two-part series will share the epic, poignant and often challenging testimonies of family members of a number of those who were involved in the Civil War in Ireland between 1922 and 1923.

The documentary series also unearths over 30 hours of previously unheard audio recordings of 32 prominent figures involved in those revolutionary years in Ireland. Recorded by a young American researcher, Harlan J. Strauss, as part of his post-graduate work in 1972, the tapes feature original recordings of Frank Aiken, Dan Breen, Peadar O’Donnell, Máire Comerford, John A. Costello, Ernest Blythe, Seán Dowling among many others. Those tapes have remained untouched for fifty years.

A native of Camlough, Co Armagh, Frank Aiken was commandant of the IRA’s 4th Northern Division and subsequently chief of staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA during the Civil War – a war he had tried to prevent. He was imprisoned in Dundalk Gaol and led the famous escape of over a hundred prisoners. He also played a key role in ending the Civil War in May 2023 by giving the order to ‘dump arms’. He was elected as the Sinn Féin abstentionist candidate in Louth at the general election of August 1923, and later served as Tánaiste and Minister for External Affairs,

Aiken was always very reluctant to talk about his involvement in this divisive time in Irish history and burned his Civil War papers when he retired from politics.

His great granddaughter, Queen’s University Belfast lecturer, Dr Síobhra Aiken, who grew up in Ardee, was among the team of historians that worked on the project.