Viking Invasion at Slane Castle

A view of the Viking Festival in the grounds of Slane Castle. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Some of the Vikings who took part in the Festival in the grounds of Slane Castle. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

A battle scene at the Viking Festival in the grounds of Slane Castle. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Last weekend Slane Castle welcomed a Viking Invasion to their grounds, with crowds gathering to witness the potential atrocities that were set to take place.

Boyne Valley Events and Lakes Vikings organised the frenzy, setting up camp in the usually maintained space for music goers.

Arrived by car, or perhaps on their long ship which was on display for all to see, Viking participants came from all over Ireland and abroad, with some arriving from England, Scotland, Poland and Czech Republic.

Visitors were invited in to shop at their quaint market, with wooden bowls and cutlery on sale. Vegans and vegetarians were forced to turn a blind eye to the skulls and carved skin of animals hanging on display.

Also on sale were bow and arrows and swords.

Passersby were encouraged to throw cushioned tomatoes at prisoner's heads, told to aim high and insulted if they missed.

Visitors to the camp also had the opportunity to try their arm at archery and hear Skalds tell Viking sagas.

Beside the market was the Viking’s set up of early medieval Viking tents, standing out in their white amongst a sea of green beside the River Boyne.

Normal day folk combined with Vikings in traditional helmets and armour was a foreign site for many, yet an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation met visitors waiting in anticipation for the big battle set to take place.

The Vikings were a site to see, dressed in their traditional gear and with plaited hair, carrying their chosen weapons.

Locals were drawn in by the live music outside the castle, along with food stalls and drinks.

For the hungry fighters and watchers, they were able to purchase hotdogs and burgers, crepes and ice cream, along with Slane’s famous Whiskey on sale or just a simple Guinness.

When it was time, crowds gathered to watch the battle, with sides of nearly 50 men lined up on each side waiting for their signal to charge at their enemies.

Taking place in the greens, the battle saw bows flying and swords swinging, with watchers in for a treat, wondering what the outcome of the event would be.

If “killed” the subject had to lay still in the grass until victory was claimed from one side or the other and then they would start up again.

Among the many attractions during the weekend, Corvus Corax headlined the concert on Saturday, 21, with huge drums and bagpipes. The Berlin musicians brought the spirit of old ages back to life and have contributed significantly to the development of Medieval Music.