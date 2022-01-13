Vigils for Ashling Murphy planned for Dundalk on Friday

Two vigils will be held at Dundalk Courthouse from 4pm on Friday.

Two separate vigils in memory of in memory of Aishling Murphy, the 22 year old teacher murdered in Tullamore yesterday, are set to take place in Dundalk tomorrow afternoon.

Local councillor Maeve Yore is asking people to join her at the Market Square tomorrow at 4pm tomorrow afternoon for a candlelit vigil in memory of Aishling Murphy and “all the innocent people murdered in Ireland.”

Separately the Dundalk For Change Group are planning a Take Back the Night vigil in memory of Ashling and all the women in Ireland who have been killed through femicide at 5pm tomorrow in front of Dundalk courthouse.

Cllr Yore told The Argus “I’m really angry, upset, disillusioned, hence my decision to stand at The Square tomorrow.”

"How many times have we said when an atrocity happens “when is ‘the system’ going support women and victims of crime”

She said it was her opinion “that here are and have been plenty of solicitors, barristers , law makers in this and previous governments who have the knowledge /expertise to reform the system and give the tax paying public confidence that our legal system will ‘deal with’ murderers, rapists, criminals, paedophiles support the victims and they have consistently let us down and passed the buck .

"I’d love to know how much has been spent on free legal aid for criminals over the last decade ,” she said. “We the decent ordinary people are fed up ‘picking up the tab’ for free legal aid and living in fear - the criminals are running amok in this country and we are doomed if the government doesn’t grow a set of balls and act.”

She said that as a woman she finds herself looking behind if she’s out walking after dark.

"Imagine we can’t even go for a walk without being afraid –I’m fed up with us being treated as second class citizens.”

Separately the Dundalk For Change Group are planning a Take Back the Night vigil in memory of Ashling and all the women in Ireland who have been killed through femicide at 5pm tomorrow in front of Dundalk courthouse. They are also asking people to bring a candle, and to remember the public health guidelines by wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing.