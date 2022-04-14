Vigil to be held at Tholsel in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Outrage from the LGBTQI+ and wider community comes following the abhorrent attack on one and murders of two gay men in the previous few days.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, who were both murdered in Sligo within 24 hours of each other, are said to be the targets of homophobic attacks.

The LGBTQI community are being encouraged to take caution on dating apps, as it is believed the two men had organised to meet up with their killers.

It is believed these deaths are linked with the brutal attack, where a man in his early 40s was stabbed in the face, losing an eye.

“We at Drogheda Pride and Drogheda LGBTQI Support Group are shocked and saddened of the death of two men in the last few days in Sligo,” said Peter James Nugent, Support Manager of Drogheda LGBTQ.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these two men and to the LGBTQI community in Sligo with this awful tragedy.”

Drogheda Pride and Drogheda LGBTQI support group will host a public vigil in conjunction with other LGBT organisations around the country on Friday at 6pm at the Tholsel.

All members of the LGBTQI+ community and wider community are invited to join.

“Again, our thoughts are with the families and friends of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, RIP.”