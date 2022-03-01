Vigil in aid of Ukraine taking place on Saturday

Deputy Nash said, "The vigil will allow our community to unite and show their support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine."

Following events taking place in Ukraine, many locals are wondering how they can help and show their support during these dark times.

Local Labour TD, Ged Nash, along with members of the local Ukrainian community are calling on the people of Drogheda, South Louth and East Meath to stand with the local Ukrainian community at a vigil taking place at St. Peter’s Church on West Street at 12 noon this Saturday, March 5.

Deputy Nash, in an effort to bring awareness to the situation reached out to local Ukrainian friends who have made Louth and Meath their home. Meeting on Monday evening, they agreed the first point of action should be to organise a public event or vigil in Drogheda.

Deputy Nash along with the Ukrainian community want to send a strong message to Russia that the people of Drogheda and across Ireland “stand full square” with Ukraine against “this illegal invasion and war, against the occupation of Ukraine and against Russian aggression of all kinds.”

“Speaking to local Ukrainian friends such as Olga Duka, Natasha Ibanez and Helen Babiya one can only be inspired by the courage and heroism of their families and fellow Ukrainians.

“I know that local people are anxious to donate money and items that may be needed to support the people of Ukraine. It is important that this is done in the right way and that humanitarian aid is directed to where it is needed most and through professional, reputable and transparent organisations and agencies.

“This work is progressing and we will provide updates on how the Ukrainian community believes we can most effectively help on my social media platforms in the coming days.”