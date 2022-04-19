Vigil held in Market Square after shocking double murder

The shocking murders of two men in Sligo was “at the forefront of all our minds” as a vigil was held in Market Square, said Dundalk Outcomers.

A huge crowd turned out to pay their respects to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who were reported to have been victims of homophobic attacks in Sligo last week.

Bernardine Quinn, manager at Outcomers in Dundalk said: “Outcomers are shocked and saddened by the terrible murders of two men in Sligo, we send our deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones, and friends of these men and to the LGBT community in Sligo as they try to come to terms with this awful tragedy.”

She added: “I would never have expected to have seen this news in our country in 2022, this is so hard to comprehend. Outcomers have been working closely with the Garda Diversity Office and have been in contact with other LGBTI+ organisations across the country today as we plan how we support our community in the coming weeks and months.”

“We echo the words of Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland asking for the progression of Hate Crime Legislation and to say that the violent attack on a gay man in Dame Street in Dublin last week, and of Transgender young person in Dundalk are all too frequent."

She said Outcomers had become aware of the historic incident in Dundalk, and were shocked to have learned it had happened locally.

“Most importantly that the focus of these events must remain firmly on the perpetrators of this crime. As a community LGBTI+ people have the right to feel safe on our streets and the events of the last few days shows that this is not always the case.”

The public vigil held in Market Square was among many similar events held around the country as a mark of respect for both men, and in solidarity with LGBT communities across Ireland.

"We would like to thank Louth County Council, An Garda Síochana, Interflora, BIDS, and Dundalk Youth Centre, our local elected representatives who came along and spoke and Melissa Hayes for her beautiful rendition of ‘Somewhere over the rainbow,’ “ said Bernardine.

"Thank you to the members of the public for showing up in the numbers you did, we really need your support at this time. What a lovely show of solidarity and support. Let’s hope we never have to do this again.”

If you are a member of the LGBT community and you would like to speak to someone in confidence you can call the LGBT Helpline form 6:30 to 10pm every evening on 1800 929 539.

Outcomers have also appealled for the general public to assist An Garda Síochána with their enquiries and investigation. Any person with information or concerns can contact their local Garda Station. Members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit are also on standby to assist at 01-6663150.