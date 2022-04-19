Louth

Vigil held in Market Square after shocking double murder

Charlie Kelly and Jennifer Hardesty at a vigil at Market Square on Good Friday. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

argus

Olivia Ryan

The shocking murders of two men in Sligo was “at the forefront of all our minds” as a vigil was held in Market Square, said Dundalk Outcomers.

A huge crowd turned out to pay their respects to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who were reported to have been victims of homophobic attacks in Sligo last week.

