Video shows Louth musician delivering a stark warning to litter louts

Illegal dumping in the Cooley mountains has become a major problem. Expand

Margaret Roddy

Well-known Co Louth musician Ciaran Philips has threatened to “name and shame” those responsible for dumping bags of rubbish close to his home in Omeath on the picturesque Cooley peninsula.

Ciaran, who plays with the Rambli String Band, was disgusted to discover about twenty black plastic bags of rubbish thrown at the side of the road in a remote area in the Cooley mountains.

"There is an epidemic of it going on here. Where I live is the most beautiful quiet spot, full of nature, and then some dirty divil comes along and does this.”

He is so outraged that he took to Facebook, threatening to “name and shame” those responsible unless they come back and remove the litter, saying he intends to go through it with a fine tooth comb to find evidence of who was responsible.

