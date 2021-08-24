Venegas centre celebrate

Dundalk manager Vinnie Perth is interviewed by Joe Duffy, Dundalk FM at the networking event held in the St. John of God Venegas Centre, Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of staff and service users at St. John of God Venegas Centre, when a ‘Community Networking’ event was held last week.

Vinny Perth, manager of Dundalk FC was the guest of honour on the day, where members of local community projects and organisations had been invited to see first hand the work of the centre.

The Venegas Centre is a day service for adults who present with a range of intellectual abilities. Based in Muirhevnamor, it provides programmes and activities such as arts & crafts, horticulture, independent living skills, Dundalk Tidy Towns, supported employment and volunteering roles, sports, dancing and group excursions among others.

Service Users are also supported to avail of amenities of their choosing in the local community such as Muirhevnamor Sports Centre, Muirhevnamor Community Gardens, Dundalk FC and Muirhevnamor Boxing Club.

This year Saint John of God North East Services are celebrating 75 years of service.

As part of the celebrations Saint John of God Venegas centre held a Community networking outdoor event for local Organisations and businesses in the town.

Local businesses and organisations in attendance included Cuidigh Linn, Muirhevnamor FC, The Invictius Project. The Dundalk Red Cross, Praxtis Care, Community Gardai and many more.