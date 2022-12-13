Vandalism of sign commemorating fallen UN soldier condemned

The sign on the Michael McNeela walkway which has been vandalised

The sign erected on the Michael Mc Neela Riverside Walk along Dundalk’s Castletown River has been vandalised with spray paint.

The popular walkway was renamed in honour of the late Pte Michael McNeela who was killed on February 24 1989 while serving with the UN in Lebanon.

The local Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) was instrumental in having the walkway named after the 21 year-old.

Its chairman Jim McEneaney has condemned the vanandalism, saying “the person or persons who did this or anyone who knows the person who did it should be ashamed of themselves for vandalising a sign put up in commemoration of a young soldier who gave his life in the service of peace.”

He has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the gardai.