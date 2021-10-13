Louth

Vaccine saved my life – Dundalk man pleas with people to get their COVID-19 jab

Aaron Callan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Aaron Callan receiving oxygen while in hospital Expand
Aaron Callan receiving oxygen while in hospital

Aaron Callan spent 29 days in hospital

Margaret Roddy

“The vaccine saved my life,” says Dundalk man Aaron Callan who was welcomed home by his family last Thursday, after spending 29 days in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There were long nights in ICU when the 41-year-old, feared he would never see his family again.

He is now urging anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to do so as he firmly believes that he wouldn’t have survived the infection without it

