Vaccine saved my life – Dundalk man pleas with people to get their COVID-19 jab

“The vaccine saved my life,” says Dundalk man Aaron Callan who was welcomed home by his family last Thursday, after spending 29 days in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There were long nights in ICU when the 41-year-old, feared he would never see his family again.

He is now urging anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to do so as he firmly believes that he wouldn’t have survived the infection without it

Aaron was discharged from hospital last Thursday but still has a long road ahead of him before he is fully recovered.

He believes that it could have been a very different story if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

“The vaccine saved my life,” he says.

Aaron, who works with PayPal, says he hadn’t given too much thought to the pandemic, although he was fully vaccinated.

He was working from home and following all the public health advice as he knew he was in a high risk category.

“I’ve got underlying health conditions and was vaccinated early on with Astra Zeneca.”

He has diabetes and psoriasis and the medication for the latter has left him with a supressed immune system.

“I was being careful as I didn’t want to catch it. I’d wear a mask when I was going out and about and I really don’t know where I caught it. I can’t pinpoint it.”

Aaron was working from home in Knockbridge when he started to feel unwell on Thursday September 2nd.

“I just wasn’t feeling well and I told them I was finishing work early. I went to bed and I started to feel really, really cold and shaky. I developed a cough which got progressively worse over the weekend.”

On the Saturday he went for a COVID test and the result came back positive the following day

“I was told to self-isolate, which I was doing anyway, but the cough kept getting worse and was leaving me breathless. I called an ambulance late in the Wednesday evening and was taken to A&E.”

He was put on oxygen straight away while tests were carried out.

“My oxygen saturation levels were really low and they did a chest X-ray which showed that I had COVID pneumonia in both lungs.”

He was then admitted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital - a week after he first began displaying symptoms.

Initially he was treated in a COVID-19 ward but as his condition deteriorated he was transferred to ICU.

“The night I was transferred to ICU I was really bad. Things went through my head and I thought I was literally dying and that was really frightening. It’s something I don’t want to go through again.”

He admits that he struggled emotionally during the first few days that he was in ICU as he didn’t know if he would pull through.

“You see things in ICU like coffins going in and out, and you wonder if you’re going to be next.”

Aaron’s breathing was so bad that he had to receive non-invasive ventilation and was given oxygen through a Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machine.

It was, he says, very difficult to get used to and he had to fight back the temptation to panic so that he could learn to breathe while wearing the mask which covered most of his face.

“Some people can’t handle the machine and if you can’t, the only option is intubation and I didn’t want to be put to sleep in case I wouldn’t wake up.”

Thankfully, Aaron showed signs of improvement after a few days and he was moved back to the COVID-19 ward,

“I remember looking up at the screen showing my oxygen levels and I could see I was getting better.”

While he was weaned off the BiPAP machine and then nasal high flow oxygen (Optiflow), before leaving hospital, he still needs oxygen when he is moving about.

”I will be using oxygen for the next eight weeks at least and then the doctors will review the situation. I’ve still got COVID-19 on my lungs.”

Being in a hospital bed for so long has left Aaron very debilitated and he is also suffering from post-COVID fatigue.

“I can only walk for about three minutes and I need oxygen if I am moving about at all. It’s going to take a while before I’m even able to walk properly or have a shower on my own.”

“The fatigue is really really bad. It’s knocked me for six. I used to play golf but at the moment I can’t manage more than a three minute walk with oxygen.”

Aaron considers himself lucky to be alive.

“The doctors said they believe it was the vaccination that saved me,” he says.

He was so ill that the doctors didn’t think he would make it.

“At one stage, a 20 to 30 per cent chance of surviving was mentioned to me.”

He is naturally very grateful to be alive and praises the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for the care they gave him. “They work so hard and are second to none.”

“I would urge anyone who has not yet got vaccinated, especially if they or their loved ones have underlying conditions, to get the vaccine.

“Whether or not the vaccine saved my life, something did and I have to feel that the vaccine was the deciding factor.”

“I’m sure that if I hadn’t been vaccinated or if I had got COVID this time last year when there was no vaccine, I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale.”

He is also encouraging people to continue to wear masks and to self-isolate and stay at home if they do test positive for COVID-19.

He says that no one can tell how the virus will affect them.

“My wife Michelle also tested positive and only got mild symptoms . She’s a smoker and I never smoked in my life yet I was the one who was really ill.”

The couple were lucky that Michelle was allowed visit him in hospital once she had recovered from her infection and had completed her isolation period.

"It gave me a real lift once she was able to come to see me. I also got a great uplift from looking at all the messages people sent me on social media although I wasn’t fit to reply to them.”

Aaron would like to thank everyone for their messages support and also his employer PayPal.

As a big Dundalk fan he is looking forward to the day that he can set foot in Oriel Park but in the meantime he is happy to watch games at home.