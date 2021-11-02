Vaccination clinic in Cooley Kickhams GFC for first and second doses this coming Saturday

The HSE are opening a pop-up walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse which will operate this Saturday, November6 from 10am to 4:30pm for people who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccine.

The pop-up walk-in vaccination clinic at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse will provide first or second doses only. There are no booster doses at walk-in clinics.

You can get your vaccine without an appointment at the walk-in clinic. If attending for your first vaccine and you have not already registered for your vaccine online, you will need to bring the following with you: Personal Public Service (PPS) No., if you have one, mobile phone number; and Photo ID with your date of birth.

The walk-in vaccination clinic is open for people aged 12 and older, children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said: “COVID-19 is spreading in our communities in Louth. The high community transmission that we are currently observing in Louth relates to cases and outbreaks associated with social interactions and gatherings.”

“Vaccines are providing effective protection against serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven't had your vaccine yet, you are at higher risk of becoming serious ill, particularly people with underlying health conditions. If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine, or someone in your network has yet to do so, they can to come to the pop-up walk-in vaccination centre at the Cooley Kickhams GAA clubhouse on Saturday or talk to their GP or Pharmacist some of whom are giving COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We are urging people to get their second dose of the vaccine, providing it has been 21 days or more since their first dose. Every COVID-19 vaccine makes a difference and we thank everyone who has already had their COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I am appealing to the people of Louth to keep your guard up and adhere to the public health guidelines - wear a face covering, observe hand and respiratory etiquette, practice social distancing and attention to maintain good ventilation. If you display cold or flu symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately and arrange a free PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.”

Dr Pereira added: “We are closely monitoring a small number of cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.4.2 in the North East and although case numbers are very small, given that this sub lineage is 10-15% more transmissible, we are reviewing all public health actions relating to these cases.”

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer at Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said: “Despite the great progress we’ve made in combating COVID-19 this year, yet again we find ourselves heading into a challenging winter for our health service as cases remain high, particularly in a number of Local Electoral Areas in Louth where the 14-day incidence rate is above the national average. We’re also aware that the uptake of the vaccine in Louth still lags many other counties.

These figures show that we can’t be complacent. We must continue to stick to the basic public health measures as practising hand hygiene, mask wearing, social distancing, as well taking a test if you display symptoms and of course, getting a vaccine if you haven’t had one yet. Vaccines are working and helping to prevent severe illness across Ireland.”

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said: “COVID-19 is still with us, and the recent spike in case numbers in Louth must act as a warning. We all have to take personal responsibility. We must still remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health guidelines. I would encourage anyone who has not yet got their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to avail of the walk-in vaccination clinic at the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk or the pop-up vaccination clinic at the Cooley Kickhams GAA clubhouse this Saturday 6th of November.”