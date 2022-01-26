Vaccination Centre reopens today

The clinic at the Fairways Vaccination Centre has reopened

The Fairways Community Vaccination Centre in Dundalk has reopened today, Wednesday 26th January

The centre is providing booster vaccinations for 16-29 year-olds today and booster vaccinations for over 30-year-olds tomorrow, Thursday, 27th January.

All of those who were affected by the cancellation of yesterday’s clinic have been rescheduled for later in the week or early next week.

The HSE have again apologised for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding.

The vaccination centre was closed yesterday as a precaution following an overnight fire in the kitchen of the Fairways Hotel.