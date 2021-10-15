Louth

Vaccination Centre open in Dundalk this Saturday

By John Mulligan

With doubt surrounding the full reopening of society and relaxation of all COVID restrictions on October, 22nd continuing amid the escalating daily case numbers, the HSE have confirmed that their vaccination centre in Dundalk will be open, tomorrow (Saturday).

Three of the five electoral areas in Louth are reporting a rate per 100,000 above the national average of 394.2.

Dundalk-Carlingford has a rate of 500 cases per 100,00 with 128 confirmed cases, Dundalk South is reporting 428.5 cases per 100,000 with 129 confirmed cases, Drogheda Rural is reporting 408.4 cases per 100,000 with 73 confirmed cases, Drogheda Urban is reporting a rate of 343.5 cases per 100,000 and 95 cases, while Ardee has 248.8 cases per 100,000 and 63 confirmed cases.

The Fairways Community Vaccination Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth will host a Walk In Clinic on Saturday 16th October from 1pm to 4pm

