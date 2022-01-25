Vaccination centre closed following fire at the Fairways

The vaccination clinics due to take place at the Fairways Community Vaccination Centre have been cancelled as a precaution following an overnight fire in the hotel.

Fire crews from Dundalk and Ardee attended at the Dublin Road hotel after a fire broke out in the kitchen around 5.30am. The building was evacuated and a spokesperson for the hotel said all staff and guests are safe and unhurt. The hotel will re-open for residents this evening.

While part of the hotel was smoke logged, the area in which the vaccination clinic is located was unaffected.

The HSE have apologises for any inconvenience caused.

"We are currently contacting people who had appointments scheduled for today,” said a spokesperson. “These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”