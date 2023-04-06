US President Joe Biden’s Louth cousins excited at prospect of meeting him again

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council and Cllr. Andrea McKevitt at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley area by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

OisÃn White and John Owen Finegan at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Shane and Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Lisa and Chloe McKevitt with Colin, Charlotte, Cerys and Cillian Kennan along with Barra Mulligan at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley area by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Confirmation that a visit to Louth is definitely on the cards as part of President Joe Biden’s itinerary when he comes to Ireland next week has led to increased excitement on the Cooley peninsula, where his great great grandfather Owen Finnegan was born.

While the details have yet to be released, the expectation is that President Biden will visit north Louth next Wednesday, as he travels from Belfast to Dublin.

"There is great expectation, a great buzz about the place,” says Cllr Andrea McKevitt, a fifth cousin of the President.

Memories of his previous visits, as Vice-President in 2016 and a personal visit the following year, are fresh among those who met him on those occasions.

This includes many who can claim to be related to the 46th President of the United States.

Cousins John Owen Finegan and Oisin White from Whitestown are hoping that they will get the opportunity to meet the President, their fourth cousin, again, having met him in 2016 the white-washed Lily Finnegan’s pub in Whitestown.

Shane and Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Shane and Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

"We knew we were related and that he was the Vice-President of America but we didn’t believe he would come home to this part of the world,” says John Owen. ”In 2016, he said he would be back. He's a man of his word, and hopefully he will come back to Whitestown.”

"There’s a great buzz in the area,” says Oisin. “No-one knows where he’s going to go. He might just go to the graveyard at Kilwarra.”

Kilwarra or Cill Mhuire is the ancient cemetery in Whitestown, close the shore. Among the rows of old tombstones is one marking the grave of the Finegans and it’s there that Joe Biden said a prayer for his ancestors on is previous visit.

OisÃn White and John Owen Finegan at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

OisÃn White and John Owen Finegan at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

"At one time, around 250 years ago, there were nine sets of Finnegan families in Whitestown,” says Oisin, who is hoping that the President might join him on nearby Greenore Golf Club.

"He said he’d play nine holes of golf with me,” he recalls of his last meeting with Mr Biden. “Last time he was here he played golf in Mayo with Enda Kenny.”

Oisin’s nephew Barra Mulligan from Omeath, says that his mother Mary had been in touch with Finnegan relatives in the Unites States long before they knew they were related to President Biden.

Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

"There’s a family tree that has been on the go since the 1970s and I can remember American relatives visiting Whitestown in the 1990s.”

"Tom Brennan is the family historian on the American side. He’s in close contact with my mother and we have lots of information on our American relations, not just President Biden.”

He says one of the American branch of the family was a Rose-Ann Finnegan who was injured at her workplace in Seneca Falls in 1884.

“She was carried back to her house and died there.”

Her death, he says, kick started a revolution for better rights for women workers.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council and Cllr. Andrea McKevitt at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley area by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council and Cllr. Andrea McKevitt at a press event at Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley area by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Barra is a musician who plays the bouzouki, bodhran, and guitar and he hopes that he will get the opportunity to play a tune for his fourth cousin.

"I met him down in Lily’s and I definitely hope to met him, play some music, sit down and have a pint, and tell him about some ideas I have.”