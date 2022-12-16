US President Joe Biden set for potential return to Cooley in 2023

Eamonn Thornton and James Hanlon, with Joe Biden, when the 47th Vice President of The United States in Lily Finnegan’s during Mr Biden’s return visit to the Cooley Peninsula in 2017

US President Joe Biden is set to return to his ancestral homeland with another visit to Cooley in 2023, according to the US Ambassador.

Mr. Biden has already visited north Louth twice in the last few years, first as Vice President and again in 2017, before announcing his presidential run.

Since his election in 2020 he has spoken of his desire to return to Ireland as President and visit his “cousins” from Cooley and Mayo.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin gave the strongest indication yet that a visit is on the cards next year, although the exact timing of the potential return is still unclear.

Ms Cronin told Newstalk: "I have no doubt that president Biden will be coming to Ireland at some point in 2023.”

"I don't know when, but he has expressed a strong desire to do so, but I have no clue when that might be."

Earlier this year An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said President Biden was "anxious" to come to Ireland.

"We didn’t get any specifics on the date, but he is anxious to come to Ireland and I think when the opportunity arises I think he’ll take that opportunity," Mr Martin said.

In December last year, the Taoiseach said he had invited Biden to Ireland and "without hesitation he said that there was nothing he would like better than to come to Ireland as President of the United States."

President Biden’s Louth ancestry traces back to his great-great grandfather, Owen Finnegan, from the Cooley Peninsula.

He married Jean Boyle in 1839, and the couple's first four children were born in Louth, including James Finnegan in 1840, Biden's great grandfather.

The family then moved to America in the late 1840s and settled in Seneca, New York. They had emigrated with Owen's brother John and other cousins. Owen and Jean both died in 1874 and James moved close to Scranton with his wife Catherine Roche and they had six children, including Ambrose J. Finnegan, who married Geraldine Blewitt.