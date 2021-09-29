Urgent water repairs in Hackballscross

There will be disruption to supply in Hackballscross and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours as urgent pump repairs are carried out to secure the water supply.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out urgent repairs following a pump failure in Hackballscross.

While works are underway, customers in Shanmullagh, Courtbane, Annaghvacky, Sheelagh, Ballybinaby, Rassan , Tawnamoe Treagh and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption such as low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Wednesday 29 September and tomorrow, Thursday 30 September between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily.

When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these urgent works. Dedicated water services crews are working to secure the water supply to all impacted customers.”

He added: “Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.”

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie.