Urgent action needed to save largest eyesore in town of Drogheda before it’s too late

He has called it the ‘largest eyesore in the town of Drogheda’ and now Independent Councillor Kevin Callan says West Gate House must receive immediate and real attention to stop any further deterioration of the property.

Councillor Callan says the building is not only an eyesore and an advertisement of how not to look after a historic building, but that it has been allowed to deteriorate structurally for years.

“This building is at a central junction where it is seen by nearly every visitor to the town and is at risk of falling down and causing damage to the town wall which is built into the building,” says Cllr Callan. “This dereliction has been going on for decades and at the time of the Fleadh I raised the structural issues that needed to be addressed.”

He said that despite some painting of the facade, the roof has now for years contained holes in the slating, which has allowed the building to take in more and more rainwater, which is having an impact on the roof timbers, plus the building contains several structural cracks which are a concern.

“The other pressing issue is that the building actually is built into and on top of one of the most intact areas of the town wall which runs from the house down to the river along the dual carriageway. This piece of medieval history is now in real and serious danger of damage and potential collapse if the building is not structurally secured,” he added.

“I am raising this matter at the upcoming Borough meeting as it warrants attention now, we are not guaranteed funding for the much anticipated Westgate Vision but at the minute this is a vision that no one wants for our town, we need to carry out real and structural repairs urgently and we cannot wait anymore”.