Up-and-coming Louth trad band Alfi release debut album

The artwork by Sophie le Fevre for Alfi's debut album 'Say Old Man'

Alfi, featuring Ryan McAuley, Alannah Thornburgh and Fiachra Meek, have released their debut album 'Say Old Man'. Photo: Tara McAuley

Alfi, a traditional Irish band with strong Louth connections, have released their debut album ‘Say Old Man’.

The trio features Dundalk musician Ryan McAuley and Fiachra Meek, who grew up in Bellurgan, and Alannah Thornburgh.

Ryan is the son of well-known guitarist Jackie McAuley while Fiachra comes from a family of musicians, broadcasters and collectors.

The pair met when they were studying music at Dundalk Institute of Technology and they first performed with Alannah at the Arcadian Fields Festival at Bellurgan Park.

Featuring an unusual line-up of harp, five string banjo and uilleann pipes, Alfi explores a combination of traditional Irish and Appalachian old-time music and song, putting their own distinctive stamp on the tunes.

They have nominated for ‘Best Emerging Folk Artist’ at the RTE Folk Awards, Alfi have also received numerous accolades including the ‘US Embassy Creative Minds Award’, The ‘Caoimhin O Dochartaigh Award’ at Imbolc International Music Festival and Molloy Award at “Birmingham TradFest.

The trio released their EP ‘Wolves in the Woods’ in 2019 to great critical acclaim, following the release with a successful tour around Ireland and the UK. They have also performed in the United States as a group and as individual musicians.

Their debut album ‘ Say Old Man’, which was recorded by Julie McLarnon in Analogue Catalogue Studios, outside Newry, was three years in the making.

The first single from the album is Jubilee which the band sourced from the singing of Appalachian folk singer-songwriter Jean Ritchie

Having played at Forest Fest in Emo, Co Laois, and at the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre,in north Dublin, they will be playing Cornstown House 'Music on the Farm' series, Co. Meath

Dundalk fans will be able to catch them on Saturday October 21 when performing with the Louth Harp Ensemble as part of National Harp Day.

“ We are in talks with 'Moving on Music' about organising a tour for March 2024, dates and venues tbc.,” Alannah told The Argus. “We are also in the middle of organising some album launch dates for Autumn/Winter 2023.”