Units in Dundalk’s Demesne Shopping Centre go on the market

Four units and overhead offices in the Demesne Shopping Centre in the heart of Dundalk have gone on the market.

The lot, which includes four units and two floors of overhead offices, is described by estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll as “a unique investment opportunity which offers undoubtedly one of Dundalk s finest re-development opportunities in recent years.”

They say that the block is suited to residential conversion and Croi Conaithe 70,000 Vacant Building Funding Scheme (STP).

The shop units are currently occupied by tenants including Goldstar Jewellers, Haughey’s Pharmacy, E- Cigarettes and Mega Pump and brings in an annual income in excess of €53,250.

The property is for sale “on an investment basis with the tenants remaining unaffected and subject to existing lease agreements,” with an asking price of €750,000.

These four units and the adjoining units that form the Demesne Shopping Centre, which was one of the earliest such developments in Dundalk, were previously sold in 2020.