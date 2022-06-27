Una is second female President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

Una McGoey, the new President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce President Una McCoey receives the chains of office from out-going President Sean Farrell

Carlingford-native Una McGoey is only the second women in the history of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce to hold the office of President.

Una, who takes over from Sean Farrell, is delighted to be following in the footsteps of Mary Murray, who was the Chamber's first female President in 2001.

Having served as Vice-President for the past two years, she is well aware of what the role of President involves and is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.

A past-pupil of St Louis, Una went to college in Dublin before moving to New York , where she began her career in banking and the financial services.

“I started working with the Bank of Ireland in 1994 and was 23 years with the bank."

During that time, she worked in various roles, including project management, business change, business and mortgage advice, and branch management. She worked as branch manager in Ardee and Dunleer before setting up her own business, Anu Change, over four years ago.

Anu Change provides business consultancy and leadership training, with Una using the skills she learned during her career and studies to help businesses, employers and employees, to achieve their goals.

She is, therefore, well placed to head up the Chamber as Dundalk’s business community faces into a difficult future.

"There are challenges for everyone, with inflation and the difficulty in getting the right staff being major issues at the moment.”

However, she feels there are also opportunities and that Dundalk is well placed to make the most of them.

“Dundalk is a brilliant place for investment and for companies to start up and thrive and get the best talent,,” she says.

She is looking forward to working with other Chambers locally, including Drogheda and Newry.

As a resident of Carlingford, she is well aware of the benefits which tourism can bring to the local economy.

"There are great opportunities for the community as well as businesses,” she says.

Una loves to travel and is excited to visit her son in New York this summer.

She is a member of Carlingford Tennis Club who recently won the Leinster Division 4 title.

She also enjoys playing golf and is looking forward to the Chamber’s annual golf outing in August.