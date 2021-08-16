Umbrellas to the rescue as Sherlock dodges showers

Cast member, Anthony Kinahan ppearing in An Táin Arts Centre Productions of The Shelock Holmes & The Anaverna Adventure outdoor play at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cast members, Fiona Keenan, Leah Rossiter and Mark O'Reilly appearing in An Táin Arts Centre Productions of The Shelock Holmes & The Anaverna Adventure outdoor play at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cast members, Fiona Keenan, Anthony Kinahan and and Mark O'Reilly appearing in An Táin Arts Centre Productions of The Shelock Holmes & The Anaverna Adventure outdoor play at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fiona Keenan as 'Doctor Watson' appearing in An Táin Arts Centre Productions of The Shelock Holmes & The Anaverna Adventure outdoor play at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Josie Knight,, working at the An Táin Arts Centre Productions of The Shelock Holmes & The Anaverna Adventure outdoor play at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The cast of An Tain Arts Centre Productions’ outdoor show at Anaverna were glad that this year’s production of ‘Sherlock Holmes and the Anaverna Adventure’ allowed them to use umbrellas as part of their costumes.

"This was the wettest year ever – it rained for twelve out of the sixteen shows,” says producer Paul Hayes.

“The audience always come equipped in their raingear and umbrellas and we were really lucky that this year’s show, set in the 1890s, meant we were able to provide the actors with period umbrellas every time it rain.”

In keeping with the spirit of ‘the show must go on’, the cast of Mark O’Reilly, Leah Rossiter, Anthony Kinahan, Fiona Keenan O’Brien and Ceara Carney, braved the showers to delight audiences with their performance of the new show written by Anna Simpson.

This was the seventh year that An Tain Arts Centre have brought a promenade show to the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House.

By the end of the run, they had clocked up a total of 105 performances at the Ravensdale venue.

"We have families that have come for all seven years and it’s amazing to see them returning every year,’ says Paul. “It’s amazing to see the amount of families who come back year after year. We get three generations of families coming, the parents, kids and grandparents which is lovely”

The show is one of the highlights of the Art Centre’s programming each year and especially so during the pandemic when there were limited opportunities for people to see live theatre.

“We are eagerly looking forward to doing a new show again next year, when we are hoping to tour it and bring it out of Dundalk to a similar type of venue to Anaverna.”​ ​​​​​​