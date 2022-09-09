Ulster Bank warn Louth customers to take action and switch accounts

Louth Ulster Bank customers, especially those whose six month notice period is coming to an end, are being warned they need to act now.

Customers are being urged to move their banking to a new provider, and to move all their transactions and close their current and deposit account(s).

Ulster Bank have warned they will be moving to close the first raft of accounts in October, and that customers should ensure that they have opened new accounts and updated their employer and/ or the Department of Social Protection, if they receive regular payments from the Department of Social Protection. They also need to ensure Direct Debits or any other regular payments leaving their account such as Standing Orders and Subscriptions, are updated with their new account details, to ensure they don’t miss any payments.

Business customers moving accounts are especially being warned to take action soon as this process can take longer as business requirements are typically more complex.

Jane Howard, Chief Executive of Ulster Bank said: “Ulster Bank is making additional contact with customers who are approaching the end of their six-month notice period and have not yet taken action, to remind them that their six-month notice period is almost up and of what they need to do. These calls are underway for those first customers whose six month notice period ends in October.”

“After Ulster Bank customers receive their first communication (letter/email), they are reminded at multiple times over their six-month notice period, through text messages, phone calls, prompts on our mobile app and internet banking as well as follow-up letters/ emails, that they need to take action. If at the end of this six-month period a customer has not moved their account, the account will become non-operational and after a month will be closed with a cheque issued for the account balance, less any outstanding fees, stamp duty etc payable. While outstanding transaction fees etc will apply to customers closing accounts, there is no charge to close your account. Rolling closures are planned over the coming weeks and months ahead for all current and deposit account customers who have received notice.”

She added: “Almost all customers have now received their notice letters/ emails and while customers do not need to take action until they receive a letter/email from Ulster Bank, for the past number of months Ulster Bank has been working to and remains fully open / operational to assist customers who wish to begin this process now. Those customers who are near end of their six month notice period need to take action immediately, where they have not done so already.”

Ulster Bank strongly encourages any customers who have difficulty with opening a new account within their notice period and have not been in contact with us, to contact us as soon as possible on 0818 210 260 or 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad or 1800 656 001 if they have vulnerabilities. Throughout this process, Ulster Bank also reminds customers that Ulster Bank will never ask you for passcodes or online banking details in a phone call, email or text - so be alert, as scammers and fraudsters may try to take advantage of the situation. Business customers can call us on 1800 818 375 or can call their dedicated relationship manager for assistance with moving their accounts.

“We will be moving to close the very first accounts in October and we strongly urge customers to act now and not leave it until the last minute."