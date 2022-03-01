Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ukranian man living in Tallanstown leaves family behind in Ireland to fight for his country

We’re not really sleeping, not really eating and there are lots of tears”

Paypal worker Stanislav Lepko has gone to Ukraine to fight for his country Expand
Stanislav Lapko speaking to RTE at Dublin airport before boarding a flight to Poland, from where he planned on travelling to Ukraine Expand

Close

Paypal worker Stanislav Lepko has gone to Ukraine to fight for his country

Paypal worker Stanislav Lepko has gone to Ukraine to fight for his country

Stanislav Lapko speaking to RTE at Dublin airport before boarding a flight to Poland, from where he planned on travelling to Ukraine

Stanislav Lapko speaking to RTE at Dublin airport before boarding a flight to Poland, from where he planned on travelling to Ukraine

/

Paypal worker Stanislav Lepko has gone to Ukraine to fight for his country

argus

Margaret Roddy

“It’s heart-breaking. It is very emotional, not just for today but for the last few days,” Stanislav Lapko told RTE as he was interviewed at Dublin airport on Sunday evening before boarding a plane which would bring him to Poland. Once there, he planned on driving with other Ukrainians who were also returning to their homeland, to defend their country against Russia.

There are plenty of tears in the house,” he said as he prepared to leave his wife Tanya and sons Eugene and Alex behind in Ireland.

Privacy