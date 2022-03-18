Ukrainian refugees will be accommodated in Dundalk Sports Centre

Dundalk Sports Centre will be used to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukarine

Ukrainian refugees arriving in Dundalk are be accommodated in Dundalk Sports Centre in Muirhevnamor, from next week, The Argus has learned.

All indoor activities at the centre are being suspended from Monday as the building will be made available for refugees from Ukraine.

In a letter sent to users of the complex, Gerard McGahey, Sports Facilities Operations Manager stated: “Louth County Council have a clear record of helping those in need and are ready to respond to the needs of our fellow human beings in the humanitarian crisis unfolding caused by the war in Ukraine.”

"Due to this crisis, Louth County Council have decided to suspend the indoor service provision at Dundalk Sports Centre, from Monday 21/01/2022. This is to accommodate refugees from Ukraine.”

Mr McGahey said that they were unable to say what length of time this would be for and apologised for any inconvenience cause. “Thank you for your understanding an support during these unprecedented times.”

This comes against a background of unprecedented numbers of people arriving in Ireland as they flee the war in Ukraine.

The Cabinet was told on Tuesday that 6,646 refugees had arrived in Ithe country, with 2,262 being accommodated in hotels.

Nationally over 2,500 hotel rooms have been contracted and the Government is seeking to find additional accommodation through hotels, guest houses and B&Bs; accommodation pledged by the general public;

State-owned or private properties which may be suitable for short-term accommodation; religious properties; and local authority facilities.

So, almost 20,000 pledges for accommodation and other supports have been registered with the Irish Red Cross (IRC) and members of the public who pledged accommodation are now being contacted, with the initial focus on vacant properties.

Those who pledged vacant accommodation for Ukraine refugees in Ireland will be contacted by the Irish Red Cross from Monday.

“We are now taking the next steps of vetting and approving this accommodation so that it can be utilised as soon as possible,” said Minister for Children and Equality, Roderic O’Gorman. “This process will be expedited as much as possible, but it is vital that we build these checks into our system to ensure the safety of all involved.”