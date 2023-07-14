Ukrainian refugees being accommodated in 23 properties in Louth through the Offer A Home programme

Refugees who fled the war in Ukraine are living in 23 properties in Louth which are licenced to through the Offer A Home Programme according to Louth County Council’s monthly management report.

There were a total of 40 offers of property in Louth under the programme which is is targeted towards vacant residential properties – apartments, houses or holiday homes..

A total of 32 properties were accessed and 23 were found to be suitable. As a result 67 Ukrainians have been accommodated in 23 properties.

Assessments are under way in relation to two other properties, seven properties were found to be unsuitable and six offers were withdrawn. Minor works were carried out to three properties.