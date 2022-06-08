Ukrainian refugee campsite in Laytown halted... for now

A temporary halt has been put to the plans to build 569 emergency temporary accommodation units for up to 1,500 Ukrainian refugees on a 15.8 hectare site near Laytown.

The application, which was lodged by Melvin Properties Limited and Ketut Limited, has been deemed ‘invalid’ by Meath County Council, and according to local politicians, further objections will be made should there be a second application.

It also transpires that state authorities have no involvement with, or knowledge of, the plans to build the ‘campsite’ of two-bedroomed modular units at Ninch for the Ukrainian refugees.

“Following my query to the Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth, neither his department or IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) had heard of this development,” Deputy Nash told the Drogheda Independent.

"The planning notice specifically mentions Ukrainian refugees, so this looks like, as someone in the department said to me, a purely speculative development, where they would get permission for it and then seek €50m from the department for it.”

IPAS is responsible for the provision of accommodation and related services to people in the International Protection (‘asylum’) process.

"The fact is it couldn’t be approved to house Ukrainian refugees as it hasn’t been approved by IPAS, and I was told by the Minister that his department is focused on providing short term accommodation to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Over 23,000 people have sought short-term temporary accommodation to date,” added Deputy Nash.

“The department has been approached about many possible accommodation projects. However, it is not involved in the project referenced”.

The company/companies referred to are Melvin Properties & Ketut Ltd, and the planning application was made by them to Meath County Council (reference number 22/674) for ‘temporary planning permission’ for a period of five years for the development of an ‘emergency accommodation campsite’ on 15.8 hectares of land at Ninch, Laytown Co. Meath involving the construction of 569 units of two-bed, semi-detached accommodation for refugees from Ukraine.

Local councillor Sharon Tolan says the news that the application has been deemed invalid is good, but she feels it is a ‘fishing exercise’ on behalf of the developers, and will not stop there.

"It is down to a technical issue as far as I know, as the site notice may have made it sound like a campsite and not something more permanent,” she explained. “I have no doubt another application will be put in, but the views of the local community has been made very clear.”

She says this is not an issue against providing accommodation for refugees, but rather what will happen the site in the future.

"Even if it was for refugees, it is wrong to segregate them in this manner, and it would be virtually creating a whole new village away from society, which is not appropriate,” she adds. “We should be looking to end Direct Provision and the development would also require an amendment to our new County Development Plan, as it zoned for employment use and not residential.”

