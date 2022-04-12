Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland will attend TLT charity concert

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland is set to attend the special concert in aid of Ukrainian refugees in Drogheda this week.

Ambassador Larysa Geraskowill will be guest of honour, along with up to 40 invited recent arrivals from the war torn country, to the Mothers of Ukraine benefit gig in the TLT on Wednesday April 13th.

The special event is being organised by Bettystown-born singer/songwriter Maria Butterly, who says she is honoured to have the Ambassador as a special guest.

"We also have a beautiful singer from Ukraine who will perform on the night – her name is Maryna Odolska, an honored artist of Ukraine, poet and composer, the author of songs for many Ukrainian artists, as well as Laureate of many Ukrainian and international festivals,” explains Maria.

“We have also allocated up to 40 seats for refugees from Ukraine who have recently come into Ireland to attend the event, to give them a night of distraction from the atrocities they have been faced with and help lift their spirits.”

Maria, who resided and toured in US for over two decades is among the artists who will perform on the evening. She will be joined by Bill Shanley, Donal Lunney, Paddy Glackin, Vladimir Jablokov, Sean Keane, and St Peter’s Male Voice Choir Holly, with LMFM's Sinead Brassil as MC.

The TLT venue once played host to the Urainian President Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he performed onstage in 2017.

This week’s charity concert has received ‘blanket’ support from leading politicians and dignitaries, including Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne who will speak at the event.

“I know that there are a lot of charities in need of much continuous support”, Mayor Byrne remarked, “but this is a once in a generation event, war in the heart of Europe. So that being said, I am appealing to the local community and afar ,and to the Ukrainian communities, to come and support this laudable cause to raise much needed funds.”

The charity concert in aid of Mothers of Ukraine takes place on Wednesday, April 13th, at the TLT Theatre. Tickets are €22.50, and available by contacting the venue box-office at 041-9878560 or www.thetlt.ie Doors open at 7pm with the first performer taking to the stage at 8pm.