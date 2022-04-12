Louth

Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland will attend TLT charity concert

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Larysa Gerasko. Expand
Ukrainian singer Maryna Odolska will perform on the night. Expand
President Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy , third from left, pictured onstage at the TLT in 2017. Expand

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Larysa Gerasko.

Ukrainian singer Maryna Odolska will perform on the night.

President Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy , third from left, pictured onstage at the TLT in 2017.

Alison Comyn

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland is set to attend the special concert in aid of Ukrainian refugees in Drogheda this week.

Ambassador Larysa Geraskowill will be guest of honour, along with up to 40 invited recent arrivals from the war torn country, to the Mothers of Ukraine benefit gig in the TLT on Wednesday April 13th.

