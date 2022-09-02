Ukrainian Ambassador in Dundalk to open War Postcards exhibition

Joan Young (Left), British Council Country Director Dr. Kerry McCall-Magan and Constance Short at the Postcard Exhibition on War held in the Oriel Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Fergal Kilkenny with Ukranian Ambassador Larysa Geraske and British Council Country Director Dr. Kerry McCall-Magan at the Postcard Exhibition on War held in the Oriel Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland officially opened the ‘War Postcards’ exhibition in the Oriel Centre last week.

Ambassador Larysa Gerasko spoke of the harrowing situation facing many Ukrainians and told of the ‘bunker art’ that she has in her office – a sad reminder of the young children who are affected by the war and are using art as a form of expressing the unthinkable.

She was very appreciative of the solidarity many of the students showed with her country through their artwork and praised all those involved in the exhibition which features work by students from Ireland, the UK and Spain.

Over 80 invited guests attended the opening, including students and teachers from St Louis Secondary School, Newbridge Integrated College as well as the teacher from Morna International College, Spain.

Project Coordinator, Fergal Kilkenny, was very appreciative to all who travelled distance to attend the official opening and celebrate the students work.

"I would like to thank all those who have engaged with us over the course of this project which culminated in the 'War Postcards' exhibition,” said Fergal. “It is very heartening to see such interest in this project from various people in different sectors, be it industry or the wonderful links we have established with the Ukrainian and British embassies. The project was initiated to enhance student voice on the issue of war, and such excellent engagement from all schools in Ireland, the UK and Spain, sends a strong united message from our young people/ artists. A message of compassion, solidarity, hope and peace.”

The country director of the British Council, Dr Kerry McCall Magan, and Marie Therese Kilmartin, head of the Le Cheile Schools Trust also made the journey from Dublin to attend the event.