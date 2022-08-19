Ukraine Ambassador set to visit Dundalk

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, is set to visit to Dundalk to meet with the Ukrainian community who fled to Ireland after the war broke out.

The invitation came from Senator John McGahon who recently met with the Ambassador in the Ukrainian Embassy to discuss the Russian invasion and the work the Government are doing to house over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Senator McGahon said: “Ambassador Gerasko has been travelling around the country meeting with Ukrainian nationals, some who have live in Ireland for many years and others have arrived here as refugees. The Embassy provide a huge amount of support and consular assistance to Ukrainians here and it’s important for the Ambassador to hear directly from the Ukrainian community.”

He added: “We must all stand in solidarity and support with the people of Ukraine. For the first time since World War II, there is now war on the European continent.”

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is nothing to do with national security, it is to do with regime security. Putin cannot afford to have a working democracy with aspirations to join the European union on his doorstep, it threatens his own internal security. This is not a war over a contested piece of territory, this is one aggressor invading another sovereign state, if Russia expansionism isn’t stopped now, they will continue to push into their former satellite states,” said Senator McGahon.

Ambassador Gerasko and Senator John McGahon in the Ukrainian Embassy