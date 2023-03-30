Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply as quickly as possible in Greenhills, Drogheda

Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Louth County Council to deliver critical sewer network upgrades in Greenhills, Drogheda.

As part of the sewer critical network upgrades in Greenhills, Drogheda, there was a planned interruption to the watermain supply in the area, including Greenhills, Baltray and Termonfeckin and surrounding areas on Wednesday. The planned water interruption was scheduled to take place from 9.30 -4 pm of which, homes and businesses were impacted by water interruptions.

Padraig Hanly, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said, “The works are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible. However, due to the complex nature and flow of the network, an additional watermain was identified as part of these essential works. There was a further was need to interrupt the water supply for longer than previously anticipated.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to customers and would like to assure them that restoring normal water services continues to be a top priority for us. We thank the people of Greenhills for their patience.”

The water is scheduled to return to all properties by 3 pm today, Thursday 30th March, please allow 2-3 hours for water pressure to return to normal.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.

These works are being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme and are due to be completed by the end of the year. This project is being delivered by GMC Utilities Group Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.