Uisce Eireann mending serious leak on busy Drogheda street

Irish Water engineers have begun to work on a serious leak in George’s Street, which saw litres of water pour down the busy road from last Thursday morning. The leak has been an ongoing issue for many years, and has required similar attention in 2017 and 2018.

The latest leak was reported on Thursday and engineers began work on Monday morning, after several complaints of water flooding the road. Local councillor Kevin Callan, who reported the leak, called it “a waste of time and a waste of treated water”.

“Irish Water has been aware of this now for days and no action has been taken to stop the loss of treated water and damage to a main road,” he said over the weekend. “(They are) the most useless state body that fails to act or communicate with public representatives in any positive way”.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has issued a statement following criticism of works being carried out at Rosehall Reservoir, close to the new PANCR Phase 1 road.

"Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Louth County Council is currently undertaking preparation works to carry out a detail survey at Rosehall Reservoir,” they said. "It was necessary for the structure’s embankment to be fully cleared of debris and vegetation to ensure the integrity and safety of the structure. A full and detailed dam safety inspection will now take place to establish if further maintenance and if any safety works are required.”