Uisce Eire finally agree to Dundalk councillors’ request for visit to Cavan Hill water treatment plant

Dundalk councillors made repeated calls for a meeting with Irish Water to discuss issues with the water supply in the town.

The news that Uisce Eire (formerly Irish Water) has agreed to councillors visiting the water treatment plant at Cavan Hill has been welcomed by Cllr Sean Kelly.

Speaking at the May meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District he said it was good that the councillors were going to see the plant but their request for a visit shouldn’t have taken so long.

Councillors had requested a visit to the water treatment plant against a backdrop of on-going complaints about water quality and discolouration in town.

They were initially told that a visit wouldn’t be possible for health and safety reasons.

Uisce Eire had also claimed that they had no knowledge of the councillor’s request for a visit, even though letters had been sent from the Council.