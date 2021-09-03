Two planning applications for phases 3 and 4 of Lismullen Grove

Two separate planning permission applications have been lodged with Louth County Council for Phases 3 and 4 of Lismullen Grove, Armagh Road, Dundalk.

In the first instance OHMG (Rol) is seeking the go-ahead for 36 residential dwellings.

The proposed development adjoins the recently constructed Phase 2 of Lismullen Grove permitted under P.A. Ref. No. 14/234 as extended under P.A. Ref No. 19/1048 and represents the third phase of the development on the site.

In conjunction with the constructed Phase 1 and Phase 2 dwellings, the proposed development will bring the overall dwelling provision to 91 no.

A separate concurrent planning application is also being made for 14 semidetached dwellings comprising the fourth and final phase of the development.

In the event of permission being granted for the proposed Phase 3 and Phase 4 then the overall dwelling provision at the site will be 105.

The Phase 3 development will consist of 36 dwellings comprising of 24 terrace and 12 semi-detached dwellings ranging in height from 1-2 storeys.

All dwellings have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes. The proposed development also provides for all site development works including internal roads and footpaths, electricity substation, car parking, open space, public lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.

Vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to Lismullen Grove off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Baron's Way.

The second application for 14 units is proposed to adjoin the constructed Phase 1 and represents the fourth phase.

It will consist of 14 two-storey semi-detached dwellings. All dwellings have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes.

The proposed development also provides for all site development works including internal roads and footpaths, electricity substation, car parking, open space, public lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.

Vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to Lismullen Grove off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Alyson's Green and Alyson's Avenue.