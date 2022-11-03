Two nights visit to Barbican Theatre for MÁM production

The Barbican Theatre in Drogheda plays host this weekend to Teac Damsa’s touring production of MÁM, the smash hit show which fuses traditional Irish music with dance.

The Barbican Theatre in William Street, Drogheda plays host this weekend to Teac Damsa’s touring production of MÁM, the smash hit show which fuses traditional Irish music with dance.

Mám 1 : 1.Yoke. Faoi mhám an pheaca, under the yoke of sin. 2. Lit: Obligation, duty, function.

Mám 2 : Mountain pass.

Mám 3 : Handful. ~ mhilseán, of sweets. Scaipeann sé ina mhámanna é, he throws it away in handfuls.​

MÁM is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.​ It brings together the virtuoso, Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European classical, contemporary collective, s t a r g a z e, a young girl and twelve international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company.

Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa have created another mythic yet timely production that acknowledges how life’s opposing tensions and contradictions can on occasion come together and find resolution.

The show was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production in 2020 and was nominated for two UK National Dance Awards in 2021. MÁM follows on from the success in 2016 of Loch na hEala—his acclaimed reimagining of Swan Lake. Teaċ Daṁsa’s distinct approach to creating MÁM has been documented by film-maker Pat Collins in his film The Dance (2021).

Co-produced by Dublin Theatre Festival, Sadler’s Wells, London and New Zealand Festival of the Arts with support from NOMAD and NASC touring network. ​This production is funded by an Arts Council Open Call Award.

The production comes to The Barbican Centre, Drogheda for two nights – Saturday November 5th and Sunday 6th.