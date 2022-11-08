Two men impersonated gardai to deceive elderly couple and steal large sum of cash from north Louth home

Robbers impersonating gardai have struck for a second time in north Louth leading to warnings for people to insist on seeing proper identification before letting strangers into their homes.

The latest robbery happened last Thursday, November 3 when two men called to a house at Rathcor at 9am. They said they were members of An Garda Siochana and once they had been let into the house, one went to a bedroom where he stole a handbag containing a sum of money.

It’s believed that they were driving a silver or gold coloured 05 Skoda Octavia.

The incident is being investigated by the gardai and no arrests have been made to date.

It follows on a previous robbery in Omeath on October 19 when a similar tactic was used to steal money from an elderly person after calling to his house early in the morning.

Gardai have issued a warning to people to be alert for bogus callers posing as Gardai who have been targeting the homes of elderly people.

"We are asking all elderly people and good neighbours of elderly people to be vigilant and take precautions against these callers.”

They are advising people not to open the door to anyone before checking who it is and to use their door viewer and chain limiter. They also recommend that people invest in CCTV or a panic alarm pendent, which senior citizens can get for free.

Residents should check the identification of callers. “If a member of An Garda Siochana calls to your home, they will park in your drive or right outside your house, contact your local Garda Staion if you are in any doubt.”

They also advise people not to leave strangers unattended on their doorstep, to ensure their back door is locked, and not to keep large sums of cash in their homes,

Michael Muckian of the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert is also urging people to insist on seeing proper identification before opening their doors to callers.

"If they are genuine callers, they will have no problem in showing their ID.”

"We would encourage everyone to do this. Our advice to anyone is that they shouldn’t open their door unless they are fully happy with the ID.”

He said that there had also been reports recently of a person calling to houses saying they were collecting for charity but not producing any identification.

"If people are concerned about callers, they shouldn’t let open their doors or let them into their homes and they should report it to their local Garda Station or Community Alert Group.”