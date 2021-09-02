Two men charged in connection with seizure of cannabis plants worth €64,000 in Drogheda

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants with an estimated value of €64,000.

Christopher Hodgins (31), Marian Park, Drogheda, and Mark Vickers (42), Knockbrack Downs, Drogheda, are each accused of possession of cannabis for sale or supply and possession of cannabis at 8 Magdalene Terrace, Drogheda on 30 August last.

Hodgins was remanded on conditional bail of his own bond of €10,000 cash lodged with an independent surety of €10,000 which was approved by the court.

He must reside at his stated address, sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Drogheda Garda Station, surrender his passport, supply to gardaí a mobile phone number and observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

The defendant’s solicitor applied for legal aid on his behalf.

Judge McKiernan said she would reserve her position in relation to legal aid, subject to a vouched statement of means being handed into court.

She remanded Christopher Hodgins on bail to Dundalk Court on 10 November next for DPP directions.

Mark Vickers, meanwhile, was remanded in custody to Drogheda Court on 6 September with consent to bail in his own bond of €10,000 cash lodged with an independent surety of €15,000.

An independent surety was approved but the court heard the defendant was not in a position to take up bail.

Conditions of bail include that he must reside at his stated address, sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Drogheda Garda Station, surrender his passport, supply gardaí with a mobile phone number and observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am.