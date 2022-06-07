Two men arrested for Dunleer burglaries after high speed chase

Two men were arrested following a high speed chase by Gardai and have been remanded in custody on burglary and dangerous driving charges.

On May 30th, Gardaí were on patrol in the Clogherhead area when they observed a car driving at speed. This car continued in the direction of Termonfeckin Village and failed to stop for following Gardaí causing several counts of dangerous driving. The car was then driven into a local housing estate where the two male occupants abandoned the car as it collided with parked cars, and fled on foot. The passenger of the car was apprehended and identified at the scene. Assistance was given by Detective Members, and units from the core units from Drogheda Station. A lengthy search of the area was carried out, but the driver was not immediately located. The car was seized and stored for technical analysis.

A male was arrested for the offence of Robbery at Dunleer on the 7th of April 2022, and brought to Drogheda Garda station where he was consequently detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was questioned in respect of a significant number of robbery and burglary offences during the course of his detention. He was subsequently charged and at the time of writing he is remanded in custody having been refused bail.

The driver of the car was subsequently located and arrested. Similarly this male was questioned in respect of a number of robbery and burglary offences and was subsequently charged, and following strenuous objections to bail he was remanded in custody.