Two Louth water supplies need remedial action according to latest EPA report

Two public water supplies in Louth were on the list for remedial action at the end of 2022 according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest report.

The EPA Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies 2022 Report listed the supplies for Greenmount which serves 3,955 people and Tallanstown, serving 1,932, as needing remedial action.

The supply at Greenmount was also one of 17 that failed to meet the pesticide standard in 2022.

The report states that the Tallanstown supply needs to be replaced by the Cavan Hill scheme while an upgrade of the treatment plant is required for Greenmount.

Overall, the report showed that over 99.7% of public water supplies nationally comply with bacterial and chemical limits, which means the public water is safe to drink.

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA Director said: “Our public water quality remains very high, which means that the public can be confident that the drinking water supplied to their homes is safe to drink.

“However, the EPA through our inspection and monitoring programme, continues to identify drinking water plants that are at risk and require improvements and upgrades. At the end of 2022, there were 481,000 people being served by at risk supplies on EPA’s RAL. Uisce Éireann needs to prioritise investment in those plants to improve the resilience of drinking supplies, to provide a safe and secure supply into the future.”