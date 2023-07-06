Two Louth projects get funding under Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

Two projects in Co Louth are to receive funding as part of this year’s Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme, which sees over €290,000 being allocated 24 local community groups and organisation to support a variety of local projects across Ireland under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

Dundalk Institute of Technology is to recieve €2,000 to explore the role of bogs in the maintenance and improvement of mental health for a group of people attending mental health services while the Friends of Ardee Bog will get €960 to engage an expert provider of GIS mapping and associated services to map the Corstown restoration site.

Led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme encourages local initiatives to conserve and revitalise raised and blanket bogs – particularly protected bogs and fens – and promotes public engagement with our natural heritage and environment. The scheme primarily supports community-led projects and volunteer groups, who play a vital role in helping to promote and implement peatland conservation and restoration in Ireland.

Other projects to benefit from funding in 2023 are based in Galway, Westmeath, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, Kerry, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Limerick, Laois, Cork, Donegal and Dublin.