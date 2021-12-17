Two Louth politicians declare donations

Two Louth TDS received donations of over €200 in 2020 according to a report just published by the Standards in Public Office Commission.

For the 2020 reporting period, a total of 263 public representatives — 160 TDs, 60 Senators, 13 Members of the European Parliament, 18 former TDs and 12 former Senators – were required to make donation statements by 31 January 2021.

Just two of Louth's public representatives made declarations of receiving donations over €200.

Deputy Ged Nash of the Labour Party received €950 from the SIPTU trade union while Fine Gael's Deputy Fergus O’Dowd received two donations totally €1,882. One for €1,000 was from his son Donal from St Mary’s Villas while the other was from his brother Niall founder of IrishCentral website and the Irish Post newspaper in the United States, who donated €881.59